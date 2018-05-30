NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A volunteer firefighter who lost both his hands and feet from a case of the flu is expected to be released from the hospital today.

Will McCue, 19, was the picture of health – a varsity athlete turned volunteer firefighter and college freshman with aspirations of one day joining the FDNY.

McCue started feeling sick toward the end of January amid one of the worst flu seasons to hit the Tri-State area in years.

Within days he was hospitalized first with influenza, next pneumonia and then sepsis, a series New City Fire Chief John Latancio described to CBS2 as “a domino effect.”

As McCue’s body fought to sustain his vital organs, his extremities shut down. Doctors had to amputate both of his hands and both of his feet.

When his fellow firefighters visited McCue in the intensive care unit to name him an honorary lifetime member, they were struck by the teen’s dogged positivity.

“’I don’t like to lose.’ That was one of his things, he goes, ‘I’m not losing,’” said Latancio.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised more than $105,000 to help McCue and his family in his recovery.

McCue is expected to leave the last hospital where he being treated in the Bronx later today.