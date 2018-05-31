Filed Under:Brooklyn, K2, Local TV, Synthetic Marijuana

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD recovered more than 1,000 packages of synthetic marijuana from a Brooklyn apartment Thursday morning.

Police executed a search warrant at 1769 Park Place and recovered the packages, which were called “Cotton Ball,” “Incredible Hulk,” “AK 47” and “Smacked.”

All of those are associated with past overdoses.

A small amount of cocaine was also recovered at the scene.

Four people were arrested.

Police are expected to reveal more information at a news conference later today.

The arrests come after a recent spate of synthetic marijuana overdoses in Brooklyn.

Comments
  1. bigdave1583 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    They got to get this stuff off the streets NYPD is doing a good job.

    Reply Report comment

