NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD recovered more than 1,000 packages of synthetic marijuana from a Brooklyn apartment Thursday morning.
Police executed a search warrant at 1769 Park Place and recovered the packages, which were called “Cotton Ball,” “Incredible Hulk,” “AK 47” and “Smacked.”
All of those are associated with past overdoses.
A small amount of cocaine was also recovered at the scene.
Four people were arrested.
Police are expected to reveal more information at a news conference later today.
The arrests come after a recent spate of synthetic marijuana overdoses in Brooklyn.
