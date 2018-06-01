NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Four more people have died in the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona.

One of the deaths was in New York, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says 25 more people became sick two to three weeks ago from eating the contaminated lettuce, when it was still for sale.

It is likely no longer on store shelves or being served in restaurants, officials said, adding the last shipments of romaine from the Yuma growing region were harvested on April 16 and the harvest season is over.

In all, five people have died, and 197 people in 35 states were sickened in the outbreak. Eight nine people have been hospitalized.

For more information, click here.