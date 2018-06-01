Breaking: President Trump Announces June 12 Summit With North Korea Is Back On
NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – Police have arrested a Queens man after finding a cache of loaded weapons and fake FBI, federal SWAT and NYPD-style counter-terror identification gear in his Rosedale home.

Police says a narcotics division unit searched a house on 254 Street in Queens where they recovered a .380 Ruger and Mossberg shotgun, additional ammunition, police-style ballistic vests and IDs, methadone pills and more than $2,200 in cash.

Kevin Nugent, 40, of Queens, faces charges including two counts of criminal possession of a weapon-loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of a controlled substance and other charges.

Police said Nugent had numerous arrests outside of New York, including a bust for drug possession in Suffolk County in 2003. He was paroled in 2007.

