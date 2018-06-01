NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With unemployment dropping to an 18-year low, what do job seekers need to know?

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes found the hottest jobs available in the Tri-State Area.

Jessica Martineau has the best job this year, according to an annual report from CareerCast.

“Most days, I’m very excited to come to my job,” she told Grymes.

She’s a genetic counselor at NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, figuring out a person’s risk for developing cancer.

“Genetic counselors are really in demand. The genetic testing landscape is changing a lot right now,” she said.

In this hot market, experts say health care is one of the best fields in the Tri-State Area for people looking for work.

“There are so many different jobs, but the medical field is particularly intense,” said Stephen Viscusi, a New York City headhunter.

He said the hospitality industry is another hot spot.

“When I say hospitality, I mean hotel hospitality, as well. All the airlines are hiring,” he said.

From the skies to the roads, you may be surprised to learn that trucking companies are looking for workers around here.

“If you have a commercial driver’s license and can drive a truck, you’re making $35 an hour and you’ve got people lined up to hire you,” said Erik Enquist, of Crain’s New York Business.

He said skilled workers – those with a particular certification or expertise – have their pick of jobs, likely at a good wage.

“Especially in the skilled trades, employers just cannot find enough bodies to fill the position they want to fill,” he said.

Right now, it doesn’t matter if you’re a recent graduate or over 50.

“People don’t care about your age anymore. They just want to know that you’re willing to work, and now is the time to do it,” Viscusi said.

It may be 2018, but he said the old, traditional rules still apply when looking for work. Look people in the eye, have a firm handshake and don’t forget to send a follow-up letter.

Experts say job seekers should also be open to retail, sales and administrative positions. All of those fields are looking for workers in our area.