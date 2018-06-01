NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The weather is getting warmer and so are the deals with some of the most popular retailers this month.

Father’s Day is just a little over two weeks, but there are plenty of deals to get dad more than just a pair of socks. If you’re planning for a vacation, June is also a perfect time to book a trip and pay less in every category.

“Travel deals across the board,” said smart shopping expert Trae Bodge. “We have flights, rental cars, hotels even gas.”

Bodge says travelers should book flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the deepest discounts and check out sites like Travelocity and Living Social for offers up to 50 percent.

Cash in on gas points to save at the pump.

“A great way to take advantage of those is to look at your big box retailers like Costco and BJ’s,” said Bodge. “See if their gas stations on site have deals.”

Take the family to the movies or buy your favorite with coupons and sales offered from Hulu, Netflix, Best Buy and Movie Pass.

Some Cinemark, AMC and Regal theaters will even offer family movies for just $1 to $5, so check local theaters.

This is also a good time to stock up on items for the house.

“Amazon had a lot of home deals, anything from home decor to small appliances,” said Bodge. “And I anticipate that we will see other home retailers follow suit.”

Don’t forget about Father’s Day on June 17. Find great discounts across a variety of categories, including tools, team merchandise and active wear.

Look for 20 percent off sitewide and 40 percent off selected tools. Expect deals in tech as well.

“If dad is interested in having a fitness tracker to track his fitness, this is a good time to invest in one of those,” said Bodge.

Expect to save about $70 off the original price.

What not to buy in June includes grills and patio furniture because this is considered high season. And you may see deals on back to school items already, but hold out. You’ll see deeper discounts in August.