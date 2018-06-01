NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say knocked a man unconscious in the Parkchester section of the Bronx.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened back on May 26 on Hugh Grant Circle near Metropolitan Avenue.

Police said the suspect approached a 65-year-old man walking on the street and took keys that were attacked to the man’s bag.

In the video, the suspect can be seen exchanging words with the victim, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

When the man tried to get his keys back, police said the suspect is seen punching the man numerous times, knocking him out, before trying to take the man’s bag.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for spinal injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a 30-year-old black man, about 5’10” and 200 pounds.

“That’s messed up,” one area resident said. “An older person — a lot of old people live here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.