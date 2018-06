CARTERET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Carteret, New Jersey.

Workers are trying to repair the break on a 20-inch main on Longfellow Street.

ATTENTION CARTERET RESIDENTS!

Due to a large main break early this morning on Longfellow Street a Boil Water Advisory is in effect until further notice. Check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/TMgu11iYR5 — Middlesex Water Co. (@MiddlesexWater) June 1, 2018

The break is causing low water pressure throughout Carteret and Sewaren. A boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.