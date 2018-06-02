NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 60-year-old man was violently robbed in the the Hunts Point section of the Bronx, and police hope new surveillance images will lead to two suspects in the case.

The victim told police two men, believed to be in their late teens, snuck up behind him and attacked him, reports CBS2’s Jenna Deangelis.

Surveillance footage shows the pair appearing to run away. One of the men is wearing a distinctive black and white headband.

Police say this attack happened Friday morning around 11 a.m. in the area of Bryant Avenue and Lafayette Avenue.

The suspects allegedly approached the 60-year-old victim from behind, punched and kicked him.

Police say the attackers got away with his cellphone and wallet with about $350.

The phone has since been found, but the suspects are still out there.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was treated for a cut on his face and one on his wrist.

According to one resident who spoke to CBS2, robberies in Hunts Point have been getting more common.

“The other day somebody got robbed in front of the store, and nobody knew nothing,” he said. “That’s just how it is.”