NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man trying to break into cars in New Jersey paused in his criminal efforts to answer nature’s call right on the driveway next to the vehicle.

North Plainfield police released a surveillance video showing a man they say defecated in a resident’s driveway on May 27.

Police say the man broke into the car about an hour later and also tried to break into several other vehicles in the area around the same time.