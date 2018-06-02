WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for a furry friend, this is the weekend.

More than 600 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are up for adoption at the Best Friends Super Adoption event in White Plains.

“I love him so much,” Agatha Reid, of Ossining, said of a little 3-month-old rescue dog, Mercury. “I like him because he likes me.”

The 7-year-old was determined to pick out the perfect pup with her father Saturday to bring home to her brother.

“Over the years, we’ve gotten all the things for the American Dream. We have the house now,” said Kurt Reid.

Now, they’re looking to fill it with some extra love, especially after experiencing indescribable heartbreak.

“We lost her mom a few years back and it’s just the three of us now, and I think it will bring a little bit more happiness in the household,” he said.

So they went to the Westchester County Center, where more than 30 rescue groups have come together to place dogs and cats in ‘fur’-ever homes.

“You give these guys a chance to be happy and you know it’s a mutual trade,” said Reid.

The nonprofit behind the event – Best Friends Animal Society – is determined to end the killing of shelter animals, and they already got off to a good start.

“We had over 200 people waiting at the doors when the opened at 10-o-clock this morning to come in and meet their new family members,” Northeast regional director Elizabeth Jensen said.

The Reid family, like many others, knew they met theirs.

“Super excited,” said Agatha.

They brought Mercury, the Australian cattle and Great Pyrenees dog, home with them.

“I think every kid needs to have some kind of pet, something to grow their love, show their responsibility,” Reid said.

There are plenty of pets up for adoption, and the event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free and some adoption fees have been waived or reduced. Organizers say the animals come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.