NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Monday, service will be reduced on several NJ TRANSIT lines until next year to allow crews to install positive train control equipment on locomotives and cab cars.

Customers on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex and Pascack Valley lines will have some advance trains discontinued at certain times and some stop locations will change. NJ TRANSIT says other trains will have schedule and/or station stop adjustments.

NJ TRANSIT weekday schedule adjustments begin 6/4. To accommodate critical safety upgrades, rail schedules are being temporarily adjusted to allow for Positive Train Control (PTC) hardware components to be installed on locomotives and cab cars. More info: https://t.co/EeTpBlOuYy pic.twitter.com/nir7qHTJwH — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) May 3, 2018

“NJ TRANSIT understands that any change to the train schedule has an impact on the travel patterns of our customers,” Executive Director Kevin Corbett said in a statement. “We are doing everything in our power to install this important safety technology as quickly as possible. I ask for customers’ patience during this process as the end result is a safer railroad for everyone.”

Service is expected to be fully restored in early 2019. For more information, click here.