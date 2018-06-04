NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Major service changes begin Monday on several NJ TRANSIT lines as crews install new safety upgrades.

Called Positive Train Control, the mandatory hardware and software is being installed on all NJ TRANSIT trains and is expected to take until next year.

Called Positive Train Control, the mandatory hardware and software is being installed on all NJ TRANSIT trains and is expected to take until next year. NJ TRANSIT weekday schedule adjustments begin 6/4. To accommodate critical safety upgrades, rail schedules are being temporarily adjusted to allow for Positive Train Control (PTC) hardware components to be installed on locomotives and cab cars.

PTC is an emergency braking system that is supposed to be installed on locomotives and cab cars by Dec. 31, but NJ TRANSIT is behind schedule, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

To get the job done, some trains will be temporarily discontinued or have a change in origin or destination. Other trains will have schedule changes and stop adjustments.

The changes will impact customers on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex and Pascack Valley lines.

“It’ll be an annoyance perhaps sometimes or you’ll rush to get your usual train going home and it’s not there, but you’ll realize that in the long run, this is gonna prevent accidents so it’s worthwhile,” said rail expert Robert “Buzz” Paaswell.

It’s not just the trains that have to be upgraded. Employees also need to be trained.

“Installation could take a day or two days, but the installation and testing could take up to a month with all the testing and back and forth,” said Paaswell.

