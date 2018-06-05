By Ryan Mayer

Dave Gettleman, the new general manager of the New York Giants, was diagnosed with lymphoma during a recent doctor’s appointment and on Tuesday the team released a statement saying he will begin treatment immediately.

“Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future,” Gettleman said. “The doctor’s outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I.

“I will continue to work as much as the treatment process will allow, and as they know, when I am not in the office, I will be in constant communication with (head coach) Pat (Shurmur), (assistant GM) Kevin (Abrams) and the rest of our staff,” he added.

The Giants named Gettleman GM in late December of 2017 following a 3-13 season that featured the firing of both GM Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo. Gettleman, 67, held the same position with Carolina Panthers from 2013-16 and presided over their run to Super Bowl 50 in 2015. Prior to his time with the Panthers, Gettleman spent 13 years in the Giants’ front office.