NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of Port Authority police officers arrested a man with guns, ammunition, and a machete at the heavily trafficked bus terminal on Monday.

21-year-old Grant Hall of Augusta, Georgia was arrested after the Port Authority got a call about suspicious behavior at a parking lot above the terminal.

Police confiscated two semi-automatic handguns, 138 rounds of ammunition, a machete, and a hatchet.

Hall is charged two felony counts of weapons possession.