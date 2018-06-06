MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A police-involved shooting is under investigation on Long Island.

Nassau County Police were called to a home on Murray Place in Merrick around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 12 hours later, officers were still on the scene.

Police will not say what led to the gunfire, who was shot or what that person’s condition is.

One neighbor told CBS2 his family heard a disturbance.

“My brothers woke me up, we went outside, the cops pulled up, they told us to get back in the house, and then two minutes later we heard gunshots,” he said.

Nassau County Police had a press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon but postponed it until Thursday.