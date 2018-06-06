NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The calendar says summer starts in 15 days. If you haven’t made travel plans, it’s not too late.

Experts say travel apps can help you find good deals, but sometimes, old fashioned beats new-fangled.

From Trivago to Travelocity, Skyscanner to Hotels.com, you’re sure to find the best summer travel deal using a website or smartphone app, right?

“The biggest myth is people think that everything available is online. Not true. Only 52 percent of the inventory is available online. Travel providers hold back,” travel expert Peter Greenberg told CBS2’s Tony Aiello on Wednesday.

Greenberg said if you have the time, calling a travel provider or travel agent directly can be key to getting the best deal — or the deal that best suits your interests.

For example, travel agents increasingly specialize.

“So you go see a travel agent who specializes in cruises only or bicycle travel or crew or just barge travel, or somebody who specializes in a region, because they may have preferred supplier relationships that may not only get you the best deal, but also the best value, Greenberg said.

But many travelers prefer to plan for themselves. In the Apple App Store, the most downloaded travel booking sites are Booking.com, Expedia and Hopper.

Experts say it’s a myth that repeatedly searching for an airfare will drive up the price. Multiple apps allow you to set an alert for a good fare. As for when to search, Greenberg said, “So the real sweet spot is between 25 and 54 days out from the travel. If there is going to be a fare reduction sale, that’s where you are going to find it.”

If you’re not sure where to go, Kayak and other sites let you search everywhere to find the best airfare for any time period you set.

Happy travels!