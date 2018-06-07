NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Summer travel season is in full swing. And if you’re waiting to book your getaway until you land the perfect credit card, you’re in luck. We’ve got important information from the experts on the best card to boost your travel.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock met with The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly. Kelly is consistently computing the best rewards cards using the following criteria: “The value of the points you get from the sign up bonus, You also want to look at the categories in which they reward you on the everyday spend, You also want to look at perks, and then you minus the annual fee.”

Here are Kelly’s top three picks for consumers who are new to the rewards race:

Kelly likes the CitiDouble Cash card because of the money back, “There’s no fee and you earn 1% when you make a charge and then 1% when you pay your card in full.”

Kelly gives the Capital One Venture card two thumbs up. He recommends this card for families and folks who are craving flexibility. You get “double points on everything and also a fifty thousand point bonus and the annual fee is waived the first year,” Kelly says. And those 50,000 bonus points equals $500 towards travel.

Kelly’s top travel credit card pick? The Chase Sapphire Preferred. Why? “50,000 points just for getting the card. Those points can be used for $625 in travel. And the $95 annual fee is waived the first year.” Kelly explains. He also offers some practical advice: “In order to really get ahead in the miles and points world; pay your bills in full.”

If you’re looking to get into the travel point game, Paul Oster CEO of Better Qualified, also has some tips, “Be careful about opening too many of these rewards cards at once, because that’s going to negatively affect your credit score.”