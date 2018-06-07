NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a robber who’s apparently on a roll in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.

They believe he’s behind three hold-ups in one day.

Police said the man he started around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a Dunkin Donuts on West 231st Street. After robbing the store, he fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a heavyset man with a green Army jacket, black shirt and black pants.

Six and a half hours later, authorities said he robbed a pharmacy on Riverdale Avenue. Witnesses described the suspect as a heavyset man who fled the scene in a Jeep or green vehicle.

Three hours later, a man fitting the same description robbed the Park Terrace Unisex Salon, also on Riverdale Avenue.

The owner, Stella Pantazopoulous, said he very calmly walked over to her and reached into his bag as if he had a weapon.

“He came very close to me, right next to me, and whispered in my ear very politely, ‘this is a robbery.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean that’s a robbery?’ And I looked up and he says, ‘I want your money.’ And I said, ‘What?’ I grabbed him by the belly and I pushed him, and I said, ‘You can’t get no money out of me,’ and I say, ‘get out of here,’” she told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

She said he ran outside screaming for help. That’s when he grabbed close to $300 out of her cash register. Then, she chased after him.

“He got so panicky, so nervous and he tripped over the bushes, because he jumped over the bushes to run away from me,” she said.

She said the man got away in a maroon Jeep, but she did get his license plate to give to police.