WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are on the scene of a junkyard fire in Nassau County.

The fire broke out Thursday morning on Hopper Street in Westbury, sending smoke billowing over nearby Long Island Rail Road tracks.

As a result, LIRR service between Hicksville and Mineola on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches is facing delays of 20 to 30 minutes in both directions.

