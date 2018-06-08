NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The 72nd annual Tony Awards are right around the corner and Broadway is getting ready.

CBS2’s Laura Podesta was at rehearsal for Sunday’s big show at Radio City Music Hall.

Cast members of “Spongebob Squarepants” put their best feet forward as they prepared for Sunday night’s Tony’s. The musical, based on the long-running cartoon, is up for 12 awards including Outstanding Featured Actor for Gavin Lee, who plays Squidward.

“This performance at the Tony’s is going to get the word out to the whole country that this is what the show is like,” Lee said. “It’s not that cartoon.”

“Spongebob” is tied for the most nominations with Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls,” which is based on the 2004 movie she wrote.

Rounding out the Best Musical category are “The Band’s Visit,” based on an Israeli film, and “Frozen,” based on the Disney smash.

“People watching, they’re going to know the characters already, even if they haven’t seen the show,” said Tony co-host Josh Groban.

Groban and Sara Bareilles, who are Tony nominees themselves, are sharing hosting duties.

“I think this show is going to take you on a journey,” Bareilles said.

The seats are going to be filled with a lot of newcomers: A whopping 59 people hoping to win a Tony are first-time nominees, Podesta reported.

Bruce Springsteen will also perform. The Boss will receive a special Tony for his ongoing “Springsteen On Broadway” concerts.

The tragedy in Parkland, Florida will take center stage for an emotional moment.

“It represents how much arts can heal a community how much theater can heal and what heroes these teachers are,” Groban said.

Melody Herzfeld, the drama teacher from Stoneman Douglas High School, will receive the Excellence in Theater Education award.

The Tony Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern, right here on CBS2.