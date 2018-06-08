YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a former U.S. Postal Service worker has been arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Yonkers.

Police will be holding a news conference with more details on the arrest later Friday morning.

Last week, police said 10 blue public mailboxes were targeted in Yonkers with mail stolen from boxes on Main Street, Riverdale Avenue, South Broadway and Valentine Avenue.

The thefts have left many residents worried their letters and sensitive information, like checks and bank account numbers, may have been compromised.

Since January, 85 mailbox thefts have been reported in the area, resulting in nearly $700,000 withdrawn from compromised accounts.

In surveillance video released last month, a suspect can be seen easily opening a mailbox and dumping the contents into a bag held by a second suspect.

In that case, authorities arrested three men and also recovered a stolen master key that unlocks the mailboxes.

Even though someone is in custody in the latest case, police say if you think your mail was stolen in last week’s robbery you should continue to monitor your bank accounts closely for the next couple of months.