Today there is a chance for history at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York. Justify, previously the winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, will attempt to be the 13th Triple Crown winner and the first since American Pharoah in 2015.

How to watch

For those who aren’t attending the local race, there are plenty of places to enjoy the action. Here are all the details.

June 9, 2018 Post Time: 6:37 p.m. ET

NBC Sports app for iPhone and Android TV channel: Local NBC station

Track conditions

According to CBS News, Belmont Park expects “a 50 percent chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm.” Both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes featured wet track conditions, but as of 3 p.m. ET the track is listed as FAST.

Belmont odds

CBS Sports has the current Belmont Stakes odds, with Justify at 1-1 and the closest competitor, Hofburg, at 9-2. Visit CBS Sports for live updates from Belmont Park.