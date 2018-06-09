FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island say speed was a factor when three teenagers died after a 15-year-old unlicensed driver lost control of a stolen Chevrolet Trailblazer Friday morning just south of exit nine on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead.

The driver veered off the roadway and plunged into the surrounding marshland, according to investigators. Police said 10 people in total were inside the vehicle when it crashed, including an infant who was strapped into a car seat and survived.

Three teenagers who were ejected in the wreck died. They’ve been identified as Herbert Leo Aviles Maravilla, 16, Marlon Carbajal, 15, and David Sanchez, 13, all of Uniondale.

“I don’t understand why kids do these crazy things, especially if they’re going to get in danger,” one resident said. “Now three kids are dead. I don’t know how their families must feel, but this is honestly a very sad moment.”

“Kids lost their life when they’re supposed to be in school? That is so sad,” said another.

Charges are pending as the investigation into the crash continues.