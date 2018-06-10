NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Broadway’s biggest and brightest stars are being honored Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

Broadway’s biggest night has big name razzle dazzle, but also smaller moments, subtle and moving.

Secured to the sidewalk outside Radio City Music Hall is the red carpet, which was walked on by the fancy shoes of the very famous, and talented up-and-comers.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin got a chance to chat with some of Broadway’s luminaries as they walked the red carpet.

“I think getting to know a whole new community to me is like the most special thing about this process is getting to interact with a lot of artists that I really admire and respect and so that has been a great experience,” said Justin Peck, who is nominated for best choreography in “Carousel.”

“Oh my God, London, for the [Olivier Awards], it’s like a little picnic that someone started in their back garden. This is like the Super Bowl. Everything’s bigger here,” said Anthony Boyle, who is nominated for his performance in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

