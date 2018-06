NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A firefighter brawl in the Bronx is under investigation.

Cell phone video captured the group of off-duty uniformed firefighters behaving badly Wednesday night outside a bar near Yankee Stadium.

Witnesses say some of New York’s Bravest appeared drunk.

The NYPD responded to the scene, but no one was arrested.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said those involved in the fight will be held accountable for their actions.

The incident remains under investigation.