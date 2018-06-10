NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Have you seen Jaylyn?

Police in the Bronx are on the lookout for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Jaylyn Changler was last seen Saturday night at her home on East 152nd Street.

Jaylyn is 4’3″, weighs 90 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, black Adidas pants with a white stripe, and blue & black Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or by texting a tip to CRIMES (274637) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.