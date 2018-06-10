NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tribute was held on Sunday for a Long Island native who sacrificed his life to save his students.

About 30 survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida were on Long Island to honor teacher Scott Beigel.

Begiel grew up in Dix Hills and worked as a summer camp youth counselor before moving to Florida to teach.

Students will serve as grand marshals at the 28th annual Long Island Pride Parade at noon before surfers hold a memorial paddle in Long Beach at 2:30 p.m.