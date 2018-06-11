Filed Under:Local TV

By Justin Lewis
Meteorologist

The clouds have thinned out making for a brighter afternoon. In addition to sunshine, we’ll tap into an easterly/southeasterly breeze for the remainder of the day. As for highs, they’ll be similar to yesterday in the low 70s.

High pressure will deliver clear skies and calmer winds tonight. And while the city will dip into the 50s, folks in the suburbs can expect even cooler temps in the 40s.

Tuesday looks terrific with abundant sunshine expected over the course of the day. It will be pleasantly warm, too, with highs in the 70s.

As for Wednesday, we’ll see some showers return with the chance of a thunderstorm. It will be more humid, too, with highs in the low 80s.

