NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Anthony Bourdain’s 11-year-old daughter performed in a concert just days after her father died of an apparent suicide in France.

Bourdain’s ex-wife, Ottavia Busia, shared a photo on Instagram of their child, Ariane, appearing on stage at a music venue in New York.

“Our little girl had her concert today,” wrote Busia. “She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”

Authorities said the 61-year-old cook, writer and host of the CNN series “Parts Unknown,” killed himself Friday in a luxury hotel in France’s eastern Alsace region.

On Saturday, a French prosecutor said there was no evidence of foul play or violence in Bourdain’s death at the French hotel.

Bourdain was born in New York City and raised in Leonia, New Jersey. He was divorced twice and has a daughter from his second marriage.

He graduated from the Dwight Englewood school in in 1973 and then graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1978, moving onto several New York City restaurants. He became executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles in 1998.

Leading up to that, he wrote an expose for New Yorker Magazine and CBS2 did this report with him, interviewing him in April Of 1999.

Editor’s note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255. You can also learn more and chat with them online by clicking here.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)