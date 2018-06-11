NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Many people send in DNA samples to learn about their ancestry, but in some cases people are actually learning about relatives they never even knew existed.

For one woman, a test to learn about her family genes led to actually learning about her birth parents.

At 46-years-old, Adriana Brown just met her birth father for the first time ever after learning about him a few weeks ago.

Brown was adopted at birth and found her birth mother a decade ago, but her mother was also adopted.

Brown did a DNA test just to learn more about her background, and that’s when she got an unexpected message.

“It said Bob Rodger, relationship parent/child,” she said. “Bob Rodger is your father… Yeah, so I sat at my kitchen counter in tears.”

Just two weeks after she sent her DNA sample in, Bob Rodger coincidentally sent his in, also just looking for some background.

“She’s beautiful,” said Rodger. “Awwww, she’s beautiful, just beautiful and I’m so proud of her.”

“This is the first time in my life I look and act like someone, and that’s pretty special,” said Brown. “I feel like I found my people. They just seem like me, they act like me, they’re saying and doing the things that I would like to do for someone.”

“It’s amazing my feelings for Adriana,” said Rodger.

When Brown emailed him about the DNA match, he says he was skeptical at first.

But once she told him her birth mother’s name, he recalled a brief tryst.

Now the two say they have a special bond.