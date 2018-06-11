SINGAPORE (CBSNewYork) — The stage is set in Singapore for the high-stakes summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump is slated to meet with Kim at 9 a.m. local time Tuesday in Singapore. The summit will be the first time a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader have ever met.

Speaking Monday ahead of the summit, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the meeting “truly a mission of peace” while also reiterating the president’s mission.

“The complete verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is the only outcome that the United States will accept,” he said.

Pompeo added that Trump, “recognizes Chairman Kim’s desire for security” and his interest in economic development. He said the president was willing to help the North achieve both if it “makes the right choices,” CBS News reported.

The president arrived Sunday, meeting with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of the main event with Kim, tweeting “Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!”

Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

At a working lunch with Lee Monday, Trump said, “we’ve got a very interesting meeting in particular tomorrow, and I think things can work out very nicely.”

Kim arrived earlier Sunday, his motorcade at times surrounded by a jogging security team. He also met with Singapore’s prime minister, thanking him for hosting the summit and telling him “the entire world is watching.”

The president has said his administration’s goal is complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, but in recent weeks, the White House has tried to temper expectations.

“I’ve said many times, ‘who knows, who knows.’ It may not work out. It’s a good chance it won’t work out,” Trump said. “There’s probably an even better chance that it will take a period of time. It will be a process.”

Susan Rice, who was National Security Adviser under former President Barack Obama and a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said others have made deals with North Korea only for North Korea to break them.

“It’s gonna take quite a while. This is a very complicated set of issues and success can’t be declared on the basis of a happy meeting,” she said on “Face The Nation” Sunday. “The problem is that, at every turn, the North Koreans would make commitments and then break them and we need to be mindful that is again what might happen.”

Some Democrats have also criticized the president for keeping them in the dark about preparations for the summit.