Today we will be waking up to clear and sunny skies. It will be a bit cooler with a temperature of 56 in the city and getting as a low as 46 in the northern suburbs. However, we will experience a slight warm up with a high of 75. Winds will be southerly and light. Skies will stay clear throughout the day. Clouds won’t start to move in until early Wednesday morning.

The cold front passing through will bring clouds and rain throughout most of the area. Expect to see warming as well, with a high of 81.

Hot temperatures, coupled with moisture will cause sticky conditions. The clouds and rain will clear out late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Overall, a beautiful and summery week ahead!

Enjoy!

– Bree