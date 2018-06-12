DEVELOPING: Historic Handshake Opens Summit Between President Trump And North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un | WATCH CBSN
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Today we will be waking up to clear and sunny skies. It will be a bit cooler with a temperature of 56 in the city and getting as a low as 46 in the northern suburbs. However, we will experience a slight warm up with a high of 75. Winds will be southerly and light. Skies will stay clear throughout the day. Clouds won’t start to move in until early Wednesday morning.

nu tu skycast 3d today 8 6/12 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

The cold front passing through will bring clouds and rain throughout most of the area. Expect to see warming as well, with a high of 81.

Hot temperatures, coupled with moisture will cause sticky conditions. The clouds and rain will clear out late Wednesday or early Thursday.

nu tu 7day auto 19 6/12 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Overall, a beautiful and summery week ahead!

Enjoy!

– Bree

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch