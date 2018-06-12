NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway in the Bronx after police say a 73-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside his apartment.

Police say Owen Dillard was discovered in his apartment on Beekman Avenue Monday night by his fiancée, who called 911.

When officers arrived, they found Dillard unconscious with stab wounds to his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no signs of a break-in or struggle.

Neighbors say family members were devastated.

“They were all heartbroken and crying. It was a traumatic experience for them,” said neighbor Kayla Pagan. “I was in shock. He was loved around here and I can’t believe someone would do that to him.”

“He was down to earth, quiet, conversated with everybody, never had a problem with nobody, never argued with nobody,” another neighbor said. “Whoever did this, I hope they find him ASAP.”

Police are still looking for a motive but Dillard’s stepson told CBS2 he had won several small lotteries, including a recent $10,000 win and said people in the area knew he had money.

But he said Dillard helped people and lent cash to those who needed it. His family says they don’t know who could have done this.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.