NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A bus driver is recovering after being attacked by a group of teens in the Bronx.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on board a southbound Liberty Lines W60 bus at Conner Street and Boston Road.

Police said the four teens punched and kicked the 38-year-old driver as they exited the bus.

The group then fled south on Boston Road.

Police described the suspects as black men, ages 16 to 19 years old.

