NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – John Travolta fans are feeling the fever.

New York State is celebrating the two-time Oscar nominee with a ceremony at Lenny’s Pizza in Brooklyn.

The pizza place was made famous in the 1977 blockbuster “Saturday Night Fever” after Travolta’s character, Tony Manero, ordered two slices of pizza, stuck them on top of each other and them while he walked down 86th Street in Bensonhurst to the tune of the Bee Gee’s disco hit “Stayin’ Alive.”

Related: CBS2’s Chris Wragge Talks To John Travolta About New Movie, Scientology

Chopper 2 flew over Lenny’s, where fans were dancing in the street like the star.