MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A bus driver saved a child as his bus went up in flames Tuesday morning.

The front of the bus was completely engulfed in fire.

It happened on Chapel Road.

According to to Councilman Robert Hermansen, who was at the scene, the boy was the only child on the bus, and told the driver he smelled something.

The boy and driver got off the bus safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.