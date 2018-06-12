NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A small school bus has crashed into a home on Long Island.

Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency before the bus crashed into a home on Country Line Road near Ritter Avenue in North Amityville.

There were five children on the bus and all five were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver was also taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

