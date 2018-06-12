SUMMIT UPDATE: President Donald Trump And North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Wrap Meeting | WATCH CBSN
Filed Under:Local TV, North Amityville

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A small school bus has crashed into a home on Long Island.

Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency before the bus crashed into a home on Country Line Road near Ritter Avenue in North Amityville.

There were five children on the bus and all five were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver was also taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch