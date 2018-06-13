NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is fending off a blistering attack from the State Senate’s top Republican.

The governor was at a Flatbush yeshiva Wednesday announcing grants to protect schools from hate crimes.

“Government’s role, when done right, is to take action,” he said. “It’s about doing something.”

But in the overheated, intense world of New York politics, with the governor and the entire Legislature up for reelection, it apparently now depends on what your definition of “doing something” is, CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported.

Senate Majority Leader, Republican John Flanagan, says Cuomo is a do-nothing. He said the governor “has been both disengaged and disinterested in doing the people’s business, content instead to govern by photo ops and press releases.”

Flanagan was furious that Cuomo has taken to gallivanting around the state to push his agenda, like a press conference two days ago in the Bronx to push new gun safety laws for schools, Kramer reported.

“Andrew Cuomo is driven by two things: his extraordinary disdain for anyone who does not agree with him, especially the Legislature, and Cynthia Nixon,” Flanagan said.

Cuomo was not amused.

“They don’t like that I’m pushing them to pass legislation,” he told Kramer. “It causes them heartburn.”

All this comes as a new Siena Poll has Cuomo ahead of Republican challenger Marc Molinaro by 19 points, 56 to 37, and Democratic primary challenger Cynthia Nixon by 35 points, 61 to 26.

Molinaro slammed Cuomo for a $1 million grant to Cadillac to spruce up its SoHo headquarters after receiving political donations from General Motors, calling it “so obviously wrong.”

Nixon said the governor has not spent enough on schools, demanding a millionaires tax to pay for more school aid.

“New York, it is time to invest in schools, not jails,” she said. “What do we want? Schools not jails… Where do we want it? New York State.”

Many of Nixon’s criticism on education seemed to be about schools in New York City – from racial segregation to the presence of metal detectors. But while the governor partially funds the city schools, the power to run the system lies with Mayor Bill de Blasio.