MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County police say two young girls were attacked while playing in a backyard in Mineola.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on Maple Place.

Police said the two 8-year-old girls were playing in the yard of a home when two men confronted them and started chasing them around the yard.

One of them pushed one of the girls to the ground and struck her in the face, police said. She screamed and both men fled. The other girl was not hurt.

Police described the suspects as men with beards who were wearing yellow pants and blue shirts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.