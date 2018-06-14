Today we have a nice change from yesterday!

Waking up, we we’ll start with temps in the mid 60s and rise to a high of 84 in the afternoon. It’s going to be a breezy day with winds gusting to 30 mph at times. However, it will still be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Temps will continue on this warming trend into the weekend. There won’t be too many clouds in the sky so the sun will be shinning bright

Father’s Day weekend is looking spectacular! Mid to upper 80s with plenty of sun. By Monday, we’ll likely be into the 90s.

Bree – Weather Intern