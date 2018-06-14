Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV
Today we have a nice change from yesterday!

Waking up, we we’ll start with temps in the mid 60s and rise to a high of 84 in the afternoon. It’s going to be a breezy day with winds gusting to 30 mph at times. However, it will still be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

md wakeup highs 1 6/14 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

Temps will continue on this warming trend into the weekend. There won’t be too many clouds in the sky so the sun will be shinning bright

nu tu 7day auto 21 6/14 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

Father’s Day weekend is looking spectacular! Mid to upper 80s with plenty of sun. By Monday, we’ll likely be into the 90s.

Bree – Weather Intern

