By Deirdre Haggerty

Father’s Day 2018 is on Sunday, June 17. Forget the barbecue and celebrate dear old dad this year at some of the best places in New York. From the house that Ruth built (now across the street) to Central Park, these Father’s Day events are held in the most iconic places only found in the greatest city in the world. Whether it’s adventures in the park, baseball, sailing, beer or miniature golf, it’s a sure bet Dad will be very happy this Father’s Day.

Yankee Stadium

1 E. 161st St.

Bronx, NY 10451

(866) 800-1275

www.mlb.com

The Mets are away but the Yankees will play at home on Father’s Day. At 2:05 watch the first-place New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays. If Dad is a Yankee fan, then there is nothing better than to see Stanton, Judge and all of Bronx Bombers continue to play spectacular baseball in the stadium built with winning tradition.

Watson Adventures’ Secrets Of Central Park Family Scavenger Hunt

Central Park

5th Avenue and 64th Street

New York, NY 10021

(877) 946-4868

www.watsonadventures.com

The Secrets of Central Park Family Scavenger Hunt is a great Father’s Day adventure for young elementary-aged school children to adults. The hunt takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. as participants explore the iconic park below 72nd Street. To win, partakers must find Stuart Little, reveal a secret code, find Cupid at the Carousel, find the witch turned to stone, and decipher a message in the sky.

Sail New York Harbor

South Street Seaport Museum

12 Fulton St.

New York, NY 10038

(212) 748-8600

www.southstreetseaportmuseum

On June 17 sail aboard the Pioneer, the historic 1885 schooner. There are three sailing times scheduled on Father’s Day. The first occurs at noon, the Family Ecology Sail, and the other two are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ticket prices include free admission to the museum’s historic ships and exhibits and of course an excursion on the New York Harbor.

Shipwrecked Miniature Golf

621 Court St.

Brooklyn, NY 11231

(718) 852-4653

www.shipwreckednyc.com

Located in Red Hook, Shipwrecked is a pirate-themed theatrical mini-golf course that entertains as well as tests your putting skills. With a background in Broadway, the owners incorporated dramatic lighting and special effects for a unique miniature golfing experience. Enjoy snacks, beverages or beer and wine among 18 holes and a retro arcade area.

Bats! Brats! Beer!

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum

895 Shore Road

Bronx, NY 10464

(718) 885-1461

www.bartowpellmansionmuseum.org

Step back in time on Saturday, June 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. and watch the New York Mutuals play with 1864 rules, bats and uniforms. Following the game, beer, brats and hotdogs are available for purchase. In honor of Father’s Day, dads are free for the BPMM event.

