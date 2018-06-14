DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating after an adult man is shown in a video rushing into a 12-year-old boy, knocking him to the pavement and breaking his phone in the process in Long Island.

Police say 39-year-old William Conte of Dix Hills, N.Y. is the man seen in the video shoving a Alex Anderson, 12.

Anderson reportedly say Conte’s wife was taking video of him and other children on Tuesday as they rode their bikes near Old Brook Road, so the boys pulled out their cellphones to take video of her.

The boys said the woman was accusing them of having “played chicken” with cars, riding bikes too close to traffic and scaring people. Anderson said he didn’t know what she was talking about, that he doesn’t perform stunts, and knows better than to antagonize drivers.

After the incident, Anderson was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where his arm and ankle were treated for injuries.

Alex’s father says he heard on the video his son calling the woman a “lowlife” and he does not condone that, but he says even if the kids were mouthing off at the woman it does not justify what happened next.

Conte is charged with harassment and criminal mischief.