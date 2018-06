NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is getting ready to trade in MetroCards for a new swipeless fare system.

Riders will be able to pay using a wallet app on their phones and smartwatches.

The MTA plans to install the new fare collection machines at some Lexington Avenue line stations in October and by May, it will be at every stop on the line.

The app will also debut on every Staten Island bus by next May.

The MTA plans to phase out the MetroCard over the next four years.