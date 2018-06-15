NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Department of Transportation released a mobility report Friday on how people are traveling around New York City.

Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said for the first time since 2010, New York City saw a slight drop in subway riders in 2016 and 2017, largely due to a decline in off-peak ridership.

Subway rider, Hebert Mendoza, said he was surprised to hear that.

“I don’t think so though,” said Mendoza. “I still see the same amount of people, trains are always crowded and as time has gone by, it’s gotten worse and worse.”

Bus ridership also continues to decline.

Meanwhile, The number of ride share car trips has gone up significantly.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu asked the commissioner what will be done to remedy the situation.

“If you remember back in 2014, it was certainly something that the de Blasio administration wanted to take a look at. City Council I think was not so receptive at that time,” said Trottenberg. “The Mayor has since said that he thinks that we need to go back and take a fresh look. I think he really want to make sure he’s working closely with the Council.”

Trottenberg also said that DOT and mayor’s office are talking to the City Council to work on the issues.

“I drive in Queens, but I don’t drive here,” said Queens resident, Andres Libreros. “Parking is impossible and too much traffic. I’d rather walk here to be honest.”

As far as what is being done now to ease congestion, Trottenberg pointed to the mayor’s congestion plan to improve travel speeds along key roads, a pilot to increase access to car-sharing, and a trial of new dock-less bike share systems to be added to the existing Citi Bikes.

The report also found the number of cars coming into Manhattan south of 60th Street is down, but the cars are circulating, not parked, resulting in more traffic jams.

The DOT also said nearly two-thirds of trips in the city are made by sustainable modes of travel like biking, walking and transit.