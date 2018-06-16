Filed Under:Local TV, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several firefighters were injured battling a five-alarm blaze Saturday on Staten Island.

The flames broke out shortly after 7 p.m. at a fire marshal’s house on Steinway Avenue in the Springville section. Officials said the fire marshal was working at the time and his family was out of town.

Officials said a total of 20 firefighters were hurt, four seriously. One suffered a chest injury when a stairway collapsed on him.

No civilians were hurt.

Four other buildings were heavily damaged and one sustained moderate damage.

Officials said the arson squad is investigating the cause of the fire but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

