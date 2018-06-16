NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 6-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when she got separated from her mother and fell onto the subway tracks Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Police said the girl had been riding a southbound D train with a group of people, including her mom and some other children.

When the doors opened at the Atlantic Avenue station, she got off with a friend. As the train started moving, she chased after it and fell onto the tracks.

Police said someone saw the girl fall and stopped the train. A Good Samaritan pulled her to safety.

The mother also went onto the tracks and suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to Brooklyn Hospital in stable condition.