NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the weather warming up, the New York City Health Department is gearing up to go after mosquito breeding grounds.
Spraying will begin Tuesday June 19 until June 21.
Low-flying helicopters will be spraying marshes in Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and the Bronx between 6 am and 7 pm.
You can find the specific spraying and larvicide application schedule here.
The most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. New Yorkers are also encouraged to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors. Here are some tips:
Reducing Exposure to Mosquitoes
- Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.
- Make sure windows have screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
- Eliminate any standing water from your property and dispose of containers that can collect water. Standing water is a violation of the New York City Health Code.
- Make sure roof gutters are clean and draining properly.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers.