NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the weather warming up, the New York City Health Department is gearing up to go after mosquito breeding grounds.

Spraying will begin Tuesday June 19 until June 21.

Low-flying helicopters will be spraying marshes in Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and the Bronx between 6 am and 7 pm.

You can find the specific spraying and larvicide application schedule here.

The most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. New Yorkers are also encouraged to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors. Here are some tips:

Reducing Exposure to Mosquitoes