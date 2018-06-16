SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Phil Mickelson’s frustrations are getting the best of him at the U.S. Open to the point he hit a moving ball with his putter.

It was a shocking display on the 13th green at Shinnecock Hills on Saturday. Mickelson’s bogey putt from above the hole ran by the cup and was headed down a slope when he ran over and swatted it back toward the hole as the ball was still moving.

A remarkable sequence on Hole 13, where Phil Mickelson was assessed a two-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball and ended up making a 10 on the hole. pic.twitter.com/kx6ieYiOGR — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

Mickelson is celebrating his 48th birthday, and it’s one he is sure to remember. With the two-shot penalty, he was given a sextuple-bogey 10 on the hole and was 10 over for his round.

It was reminiscent of John Daly hitting a moving ball at Pinehurst No. 2 in the 1999 U.S. Open.

