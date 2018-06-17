TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – At least one person is dead and 22 others are hurt, including a 13-year-old boy, after a shooting broke out at an all-night art show in Trenton.

Police say a 33-year-old shooting suspect was killed after police returned fire. A second suspect was taken into police custody.

Many of those injured were treated for gunshot wounds, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Sunday morning. Four of those, including the 13-year-old boy, were in critical condition.

Off-duty police officers and other security presence inside the venue returned fire, which officials say is also a part of their ongoing investigation.

Police said multiple weapons were recovered.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. during the “Art All Night” show, a popular 24-hour event at the Historic Roebling Wire Works building on South Clinton Avenue.

Multiple witnesses explained that the shooting broke out in front of a Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America booth.

On Sunday, there was crime scene tape surrounding the site of the old warehouse building that now shares a parking lot with a supermarket, bank and laundry facility.

Authorities say that about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started.

Ernie Rivas has owned a shop near the site of the shooting for 17 years and said he came back from the beach Sunday morning when he heard what happened.

“I’ve never seen this happen. It’s bad, I feel bad, especially on Father’s Day,” Rivas said.

Theresa Brown said she’s been volunteering at “Art All Night” for 12 years and has never seen or heard of violence like this. She said she was leaving from her volunteer shift around 2 a.m. and heard “pop, pop, pop.”

“I thought it was a car backfiring,” she said.

She returned to the scene around 7 a.m. and saw the police.

“Art All Night” began Saturday afternoon and was scheduled to conclude Sunday afternoon. The remainder of the festival has been cancelled.

“We’re very shocked. We’re deeply saddened. Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade. Not tonight. Not ever,” festival organizers posted on social media Sunday.

A spokeswoman for St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton said 10 victims were being treated there for minor injuries. She said they were both men and women, ranging in age from 17 to 48. They were in various stages of being released, she said.